Albert George DeCell, 91, of Weston

Albert George DeCell passed away quietly at Cedar Hill Health Care in Windsor on the morning of Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the age of 91.

A genuine Vermonter, Albert was born at home in Weston on Nov. 19, 1930. His parents were George and Julia (Gabert) DeCell. Albert was proud to be a lifelong resident of Weston. He grew up on a small farm in the West River Valley where he learned to hunt, fish, work the land, and raise animals.

As a young child he attended the Bennett School House, which he walked to daily. When he was old enough, he was responsible for making the fires, carrying in the water and sweeping the floors. Later, he attended the Weston Village School and Chester High School, graduating in 1948. Albert studied agriculture and dairy science for two years at Vermont Technical College. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict.

Albert married Karnie Goller of Londonderry on July 24, 1955. Karnie joined him in Weston on Lawrence Hill Road, where they raised their family, ran their businesses, and lived for 66 years. They established DeCell Painting and Decorating, and Albert was known as “The Paint Master” for his excellent skills of mixing and matching colors for the many historic and modern homes of the area.

In the late 1950s, they also started DeCell’s Christmas Trees. The family grew balsam trees on their land in Weston and Andover/Windham. With the help of many local year-round and seasonal workers, they made and decorated wreaths, garland and centerpieces that they sold at their Christmas shop in Londonderry and shipped throughout southern New England and New York.

Over the years Albert served the Weston community in many ways. As a young man, he plowed town roads and was custodian of the Village School. He served on the Fire Department and in many elected and appointed positions, including Over-seer of the Poor, Select Board member and chair of the Weston Bicentennial Commission. Later, he was active with the Weston Recreation Club, Wantastiquet Rotary, the Church on the Hill, the Masons and the Weston and Andover snowmobile clubs. He was a lifelong member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Albert and Karnie loved to travel near and far: from game suppers to cruising to Alaska and the Caribbean, snowmobiling in Yellowstone and visiting Pearl Harbor. He also enjoyed relaxing over a game of cards with friends and family, fishing and hunting with his grandchildren, and swapping stories with his lifelong buddies.

Albert valued the special relationships he formed with his employees, business associates, customers and neighbors. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was predeceased by his four siblings: Helen Jaquith, Dwight Pease, Arnold Pease and Marvin DeCell.

He is survived by Karnie, his beloved wife of 66 years, and their children Greg DeCell (Barbara Austin) of Bridgewater, Judy Stevens (Will) of Shoreham, and Verlene DeCell (Don Edgar) of Andover; his grandchildren Jeremy and Justin DeCell, Freeman, Pauline, and Anna Stevens and Corey and Jenna Hendee; his great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Donations in his name may be made to the Weston organization of your choice. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.