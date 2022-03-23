Andover Select Board agenda for March 28, 2022
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday March 28, 2022 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston Andover Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 with passcode 146374.
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the March 14th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Paper of Record proposals
6. Old Business:
A. Rules of Procedure – continue discussion
B. Conflict of Interest policy
C. Short term rentals – overview of discussions/actions, any updates
D. Dry hydrants/stand pipes
E. VT Alert system
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Sign package quotes
B. Sand – identify new sources
C. Radar signs – update
D. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
