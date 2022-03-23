Ludlow church, Rotary raise $12,000 for Ukraine

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

M

ore than $12,000 was raised for Ukrainian humanitarian relief the Saturday, March 19 lasagna dinner sponsored jointly by the United Church of Ludlow and the Ludlow Rotary Club that served over 250 meals. This amount will be increased by additional donations.

“The generosity of the community was way beyond our expectations,” said Rotary member George Thomson.

This collaborative effort between the church, the Rotary and the Okemo Valley Women’s Club, which provided 30 workers to serve 250 take-out and eat-in meals. Also participating were:

Okemo Valley Women’s Club, which made desserts;

Black River Produce, which provided all the salad fixings;

The Reading Greenhouse, which provided sunflowers for the arrangements;

People’s United Bank, which provided coffee supplies;

Vermont Family Farms, which provided the hamburger;

River Valley Technical Center Culinary Arts Program, which provided fresh baked bread;

Cavendish Town Elementary School students that, as part of the Young Historians Program sponsored by the Cavendish Historical Society, provided sunflower seed packets that they decorated and filled with seeds;

Thomson noted that 70 percent of those who attended the dinner in the church’s Fellowship Hall paid well above the $15/person price for the lasagna dinner.

Linda Thomson, who handled the preparation and serving of the dinners, thanked everyone for making the event a success. “It was heartwarming for sure to see all the support and energy over this dinner for Ukraine. The suffering folks of the Ukraine would thank everyone too for their support and kindness.”

The proceeds from this fund-raising dinner will be sent to an eastern European relief organization providing humanitarian relief to the Ukraine. Additional donations may be sent to the Ludlow Rotary Club’s charitable foundation: LARCF, PO Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.