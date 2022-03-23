Roger Shanafelt, 81, of Chester

Roger Thomas Shanafelt, 81, of Chester, formerly of Northfield and Westfield, Mass., passed away on Jan. 23, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born near Butler, Penn., on Nov. 12, 1940.

Roger served six years in the U.S. Air Force and was proud to have achieved top security clearance in the field of communications. Later, he worked with the electronics team that built the first lunar lander. He was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors and retired as a mechanic from Payne Elevator.

He is survived by and was the loving husband of Cynthia DeVall, whom he married in 1986. From a previous marriage he had a daughter, Lynn (Ray) Beliveau, and a son Todd Shanafelt, both of Massachusetts. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Eric, Leanne and Joshua Beliveau and Tyler Shanafelt. He was blessed with one great-grandchild, as well. He was brother to Dallas (Sue) Shanafelt, Sandra (Ben) Beichner, Patricia (Jack) Allmendinger, Pamela (Jeff) Shivley and Robin (Don) Ivol.

In addition to his parents, James Vern Shanafelt and Helen Ruth Shanafelt, he is preceded in death by siblings Mary Jane Shanafelt, Larry Shanafelt, Barbara Brothers, Linda Williams, Arthur Shanafelt, Ronald Shanafelt and Wanda ”Darlene” Rodgers.

Roger made friends easily wherever he went, was always ready with a joke or a smile and was eager to help a friend or neighbor. He could fix almost anything and was only too willing to leave things unfinished at home to lend a hand where needed. He absolutely loved people, closely followed by good food; or maybe the other way around. He was happiest when both were present, be it at a diner, coffee shop or an occasion with friends and family. He particularly loved open mic nights, as they added another favorite — local music — to the mix.

He loved nature, camping and especially beautiful gardens. He grew up hunting and fishing and often talked about the times he spent fishing with his brothers at their favorite swimming hole. In later years, although he was always buying new gear, he rarely went, liking the nostalgia more than the activity, it seemed. The exception being, how he loved showing the grandkids how to fish with just a stick and a string in the pond out back. His presence will be greatly missed.

There are no services at this time.