To the editor: Thanks to the staff at Springfield Hospital

Recently a cherished family member fell ill and passed away at Springfield Hospital. In the difficult hours we fought to save my brother’s life, we could not have been more comforted by the staff in the Emergency Department and on the floor at Springfield.

Included in the amazing team is Julie, Carla, Joella, Chris, April, and Louisa. Also, Kate, Perla, Alexis, Alissa, Melissa, Nikki, Taryn, Mary, Sherry. Nikki, Bri, Gabby, Red , Ella, Karen and Lyndsy.

You and the others who I may not have mentioned gave Steven the best care he has ever had. Thank you all so very much.

Devon and Jill Barger
Chester

