Columnist Homeyer featured at Master Gardeners webinar

Lifelong organic gardener Henry Homeyer, whose weekly column appears in The Chester Telegraph, will share some of what he has learned in a free Zoom webinar from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The program is open to all interested gardeners and homeowners. While the event is free, donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by the Southeast Chapter of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardeners.

To register, click here. Participants must be signed into Eventbrite to participate.

ADA accommodations may be available by request.

Homeyer will share methods for growing your own food, including artichokes, purple cauliflower that set side shoots, and sorrel, a perennial green. He will include how to extend the season by building a hot box that will warm the soil and other techniques, and he will be available to answer your gardening questions.

Henry Homeyer is a garden writer and the author of four gardening books including The Vermont Gardener’s Companion. He writes a weekly gardening column that appears in a dozen newspapers and has been writing his column for over 20 years. He has taught sustainable gardening at Granite State College and has been a UNH Master Gardener for over 20 years.

The program is sponsored by the Southeast Chapter of the UVM Extension Master Gardeners in collaboration with the Rockingham Free Public Library.