Fundraiser for Ukraine children to be held at Magic Mountain

Londonderry area residents have organized a fundraiser party for the Save the Children’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund to be held at the Black Line Tavern at the base lodge at Magic Mountain from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The event will feature music from the country rock band Western Terrestrials, Ukrainian goodies and a cash bar.

Area residents have organized a fundraiser for Ukrainian relief efforts by Save The Children. Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay.

All money raised, including a door charge of $20 for adults and $5 for youngsters under 12, will be donated to the Save the Children’s Ukrainian fund.

“This is a chance to do something locally that has a direct impact on the tragic situation in Ukraine,” said organizer Will Reed. “Save the Children is providing children in Ukraine with access to education, distributing winter and hygiene kits and providing cash grants to families so they can meet basic needs like food, rent and medicines.”

Reed and organizer Lexi Young both have direct connections to Ukraine through their Ukrainian born mothers.  Young said, “Everyone is welcome – families, young adults and old-timers. It will be a great time – and all for a great cause.”

Those who can’t make the event can donate directly by sending checks made payable to:

Save the Children Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund to Help Ukraine
PO Box 299
Weston, VT 05161

