he Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, has mounted a new art exhibit, Painting from the Heart, presented by the Stone Village Art Guild through Tuesday, June 21.

The exhibit can be viewed during library hours — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

The exhibit includes watercolor, pastel, and mixed media from nine local artists: arianne Shaughnessy, Nancy Lanoue, Kathy Giurtino, Buffy Boke, Bryce Honeywell, Melody Reed, Wendy Schwarz, Nena Nanfeldt and Rick Hunter.

Some of the works are also available for purchase.

The Stone Village Art Guild, whose members come from near and farm, meet both in-person and on Zoom from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Chester’s Stone Village. New members are always welcome.

Kathy Giurtino, of the Stone Village Art Guild, will also be offering a four-week drawing class at the library. The class will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, May 6, 13 and 20. Class size is limited to six participants, so registration is required. Contact the library at 802-875-2277 or sign up at the library. Participants should be available to attend all four classes. All materials will be provided.