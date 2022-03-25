Wilder Library to hold community discussions on its future

W

ilder Memorial Library will be holding three community discussions in April about the future of the library as part of its yearlong strategic planning process. The library’s Board of Trustees hopes to learn more about what the people want in a library for themselves and their families.

The discussions — open to anyone in Weston and anyone who has an interest in the future of the library — will be held on:

Friday, April 8 at 4 p.m. at Weston Playhouse, 8 Park St. (in person, masks required)

Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. via Zoom

Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at Weston Playhouse, 8 Park St. (in person, masks required)

To sign up to attend a community discussion, please send an email to the librarians at FrontPorchWilder@gmail.com.

Wilder director Jessica Clapp said, “I hope we have a great turnout at our community discussions, as it’s important to hear from as many community members as possible during such an exciting time for the library.”

These discussions follow a successful community survey completed last summer and the recent announcement of the gift of the neighboring property on Lawrence Hill Road for the use of the library as an outdoor space and possible building expansion.

“People who responded to our community survey last summer were so enthusiastic,” said library trustee Linda Saarnijoki. “I’m looking forward to hearing more about their ideas. … With the success of our programming via Zoom during the pandemic, continuing use of the library even during Covid, as well as the recent gift of land next to the library, we see great possibilities ahead.”

The library is located at 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston. For more information, please about the library, click here.