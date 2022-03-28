Chester Townscape offers hanging baskets

Chester Townscape, the charitable volunteer organization that provides flowers in bridge boxes and planters and at various garden spots in public locations around Chester, is offering an easy way for individuals to beautify their own properties.

Hanging baskets 10-inches wide, designed by Allen Brothers Nursery, feature mixed flowers that will do well in a variety of conditions and complement any color scheme. The baskets are available at $35 each by pre-order, and the form may be downloaded by clicking here.

Mail the order form to Chester Townscape at P.O. Box 561, Chester, VT 05143. It must include payment by check or credit card and be received by Thursday April 21.

Basket pick-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Information Booth on Main Street across from the Chester Green. All money raised goes to help fund Townscape’s beautification projects in public locations around town. For questions or alternative pick-up arrangements, please contact Lynn Russell at chestertownscape@gmail.com or at 802-875-2707.