College News
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Jenner Burnham Haseltine of Grafton has graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Denver in Colorado with a bachelor of arts in Journalism, a minor in Leadership and a minor in Film Studies Production. Haseltine plans to hike the Appalachian Trail beginning in Georgia on April 5 and completing by summiting Mount Katahdin in Maine this fall.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.