One Credit, Springfield Hospital offering college scholarships

Several organizations are now offering their annual college scholarships.

One Credit Union’s Annual Scholarship is now open for applicants who are attending a college or technical school in the fall. One Credit will be offering 10 $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors in its communities.

To qualify, students must:

Be a graduating senior attending college/technical school in the fall

Have a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Demonstrate a financial need

Be/become a member of One Credit Union (membership requires a $5 savings account).

Apply online in minutes by clicking here. Applications will be accepted through Friday, May 13. For more information click here. If you have questions, click Contact Us.

Neal Scholarship for nursing studies

pringfield Hospital is accepting applications for the 17th Annual Eileen Austin Neal Nursing Scholarship of $1,000. This scholarship is open to any student who has been accepted into a nursing program of study. Applicants will be judged on interest in and commitment to the field of nursing. Determination will be based on merit and need.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. She was the first recipient of Springfield Hospital’s Community Health Award in 2003. In 2004, the hospital established the Spirit of Nursing Award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Upon her death in February 2006, at the request of Neal’s family, Springfield Hospital established a nursing scholarship fund in her name with the gifts received in her memory. “This scholarship continues the positive influence Eileen had on both nursing and the community,” said Lyndsy McIntyre, VP of Patient Care Services at Springfield Hospital.

Application deadline is Friday, June 24. Click here to download an application. Click here for more information or contact Sandy Peplau in the Marketing & Development office by email at speplau@springfieldhospital.org or call 802-885-7686.