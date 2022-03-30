Wednesday, March 30: Derry board proposes removing Williams Dam.
Springfield Hospital earns ‘Wellness Gold’

Springfield Hospital has received the 2022 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness-Gold Level Award.

This award is presented each year by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports and the Vermont Department of Health to worksites that encourage their employees to establish a healthy environment in which to work and create programs that help reduce chronic disease and support emotional well-being.

“Having a supportive, healthy environment at work is beneficial to both employees and their families,” said Janet Lyle, Springfield Hospital’s VP of Human Resources. “We are pleased with this recognition by the State of Vermont and will continue to promote positive healthy initiatives for our employees,” continued Lyle.

“We thank you for your commitment to health and wellness at your workplace, especially during these unique times,” said Ashwinee Kulkarni, Public Health Specialist with the Vermont Department of Health.

