To the editor: GM Class of ’72 seeks feedback for 50th anniversary reunion

Alumni Day June 11, 2022 is fast approaching and several members of the Green Mountain Union High School Class of 1972 are trying to determine if there is any interest in holding a reunion for our 50th anniversary year.

NO LARGE FLOATING BUILDING THIS YEAR!! WE ARE PAST THAT POINT. HOWEVER, WE MAY WALK OR RIDE ON A TRAILER IN THE PARADE AS A GROUP.

We are just asking if there are class members who want to get together to relive memories, speak about the past and enjoy each other’s company again.

Please take a few moments to respond to the choices below, (mark an X in the appropriate response), so we can determine if there is a desire to get together.

______ Yes, I’d like more information about a class reunion.

Please include email address for more details.

______ No I’m not interested but thank you for contacting me.

You can respond back to:

Brian Waldo at bwaldo72@gmail.com or bwald o72@vermontel.net

Or

Cynthia Kehoe at rkehoe@together.net

Please forward this message to other 1972 classmates. WE WANT AS MANY AS POSSIBLE TO RESPOND!

There will be more details to come including possible ZOOM meetings over the internet. We just want to get an initial head count of possible attendees.

Also, please send along any questions you may have.

Hope to hear from you!

Brian Waldo and

Cynthia Kehoe