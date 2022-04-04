Chester Select Board agenda for April 6

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

and on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 .

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the March 16, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Sign Andover Contract

5. Cannabis Discussion

6. Police Union; Appoint SB member (or 2) to work with Town Manager on Negotiation

7. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits:

First Class License:

American Legion Post 67

Heritage Deli and Bakery

The Pizza Stone

Fullerton Inn

Second Class License:

Sandri

Meditrina Wine & Cheese

Third Class License:

American Legion Post 67

The Pizza Stone

Fullerton Inn

Outside Consumption:

American Legion Post 67

Heritage Deli and Bakery

The Pizza Stone

Fullerton Inn

Entertainment Permit:

American Legion Post 67

Heritage Deli and Bakery

The Pizza Stone

Fullerton Inn

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn