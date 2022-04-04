Chester Select Board agenda for April 6
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
and on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 .
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the March 16, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Sign Andover Contract
5. Cannabis Discussion
6. Police Union; Appoint SB member (or 2) to work with Town Manager on Negotiation
7. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits:
First Class License:
American Legion Post 67
Heritage Deli and Bakery
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn
Second Class License:
Sandri
Meditrina Wine & Cheese
Third Class License:
American Legion Post 67
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn
Outside Consumption:
American Legion Post 67
Heritage Deli and Bakery
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn
Entertainment Permit:
American Legion Post 67
Heritage Deli and Bakery
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn
8. New Business/Next Agenda
9. Adjourn
