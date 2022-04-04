Wednesday, March 30: Derry board proposes removing Williams Dam.
GM board nixes early release, forms study committee.
Andover board replaces another member, talks short-term rentals again.
As Cavendish votes, Gross celebrates hard won defeat.
GM boys baseball preview: ‘We want the ship.’
Covid Update: State narrows testing recommendations as focus shifts from Covid.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Select Board agenda for April 6

| Apr 04, 2022 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
and on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 .

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the March 16, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Sign Andover Contract

5. Cannabis Discussion

6. Police Union; Appoint SB member (or 2) to work with Town Manager on Negotiation

7. Liquor Licenses/Entertainment Permits:

First Class License:

American Legion Post 67
Heritage Deli and Bakery
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn

Second Class License:

Sandri
Meditrina Wine & Cheese

Third Class License:

American Legion Post 67
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn

Outside Consumption:

American Legion Post 67
Heritage Deli and Bakery
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn

Entertainment Permit:

American Legion Post 67
Heritage Deli and Bakery
The Pizza Stone
Fullerton Inn

8. New Business/Next Agenda

9. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.