Springfield Rotary Club announces speech winners
Press release | Apr 04, 2022 | Comments 0
The contest is for Springfield High School students to speak about how the Rotary “4-Way Test” applies to situations in their lives.
Those four principles are:
- Is it the truth?
- Is it fair to all concerned?
- Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
- Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
SHS sophomore Zada Grant was the winner of the $100 1st prize for her speech about the current national political climate for women’s rights and laws relating to abortion.
SHS junior Angelina Woychosky and senior Alicia Ostrom received $75 and $50, respectively, for 2nd and 3rd place.
Grant was scheduled to represent the Springfield Club in the Rotary District Semifinals this past weekend in Henniker, N.H. The top four finishers from that event will compete in the District Finals in Hanover, N.H. later in April.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.