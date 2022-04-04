Wednesday, March 30: Derry board proposes removing Williams Dam.
Springfield Rotary Club announces speech winners

Apr 04, 2022

Flanked by Springfield Rotarian Bob Flint, left, and Springfield High School English teacher Rebecca Nadeau are, from left, Springfield High students Zada Grant, Alicia Ostrom and Angelina Woychosky following the recent 4-Way Speech Contest held by the Springfield Rotary Club.

The Springfield Rotary Club held its annual “4-Way Speech Contest” at a recent meeting.

The contest is for Springfield High School students to speak about how the Rotary “4-Way Test” applies to situations in their lives.

Those four principles are:

  • Is it the truth?
  • Is it fair to all concerned?
  • Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
  • Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

SHS sophomore Zada Grant was the winner of the $100 1st prize for her speech about the current national political climate for women’s rights and laws relating to abortion.

SHS junior Angelina Woychosky and senior Alicia Ostrom received $75 and $50, respectively, for 2nd and 3rd place.

Grant was scheduled to represent the Springfield Club in the Rotary District Semifinals this past weekend in Henniker, N.H. The top four finishers from that event will compete in the District Finals in Hanover, N.H. later in April.

