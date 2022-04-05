Andover Select Board agenda for April 11

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 11, 2022 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Rd. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The passcode is 146374.

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the March 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Zoning Board appointment

B. Website – discussion

C. Year-to-date budget update

6. Old Business:

A. Rules of Procedure – continue discussion

B. Short term rentals – overview of discussions/actions, any updates

C. Employee pay schedule

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.