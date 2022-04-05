Andover Select Board agenda for April 11
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 11, 2022 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Rd. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007 The passcode is 146374.
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the March 28th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Zoning Board appointment
B. Website – discussion
C. Year-to-date budget update
6. Old Business:
A. Rules of Procedure – continue discussion
B. Short term rentals – overview of discussions/actions, any updates
C. Employee pay schedule
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
