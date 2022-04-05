Drug Take-Back Day set for April 30
The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The following locations in Windsor County are drop-off sites:
- Chester Police Department, 130 Pleasant St.
- Ludlow Police Department, 19 West Hill Road
- Springfield Police Department, 201 Clinton St.
- Weathersfield Transfer Station (operated by Weathersfield Police Department), 5024 VT-106, Perkinsville
- Windsor Police Department, 29 Union St.
- Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, 62 Pleasant St., Woodstock
- Hartford Police Department, 812 VA Cutoff Road
- Norwich Police Department, 10 Hazen St.
- Royalton Police Department, 17 North Windsor St.
“Rates of prescription drug abuse in this country are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” said Sheriff Mike Chamberlain of the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office. “We look forward to participating in Take-Back Day again this spring as part of our continuing effort to protect the health and safety of Windsor County residents.”
In October 2021, 452 pounds of medications were collected in Windsor County and incinerated. Permanent drop-boxes are located in the lobbies of the following police departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield and Windsor. For a complete listing of locations and hours of operation, click here.
