The play is a modern take on the classic Our Town, which director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock chose because it reminded her of life here in New England.

It is a story of everyday life, how everyone is related and connected to everyone else on this floating rock in space, and how the human connection works in this circle of life. Johnson-Spurlock says the play is philosophical and poignant, while humorous and relatable.

TheaterMania called it “a delicate, essentially plotless play about Anywhere, U.S.A., and how human connection is essential for our survival…”

Tickets are $5 for students and senior citizens, $8 for adults, or $15 for a family of four.

It is rated PG-13 for sensitive content including drug and alcohol abuse, self-harm and suicide.

Cast

Mrs. Swanson – Vivianne Languerand

Female Tourist/ Woman on Date/Attendant 1 – Grace Gruber-Clark

Aunt/ Female Doctor/ Tour Guide – Sierra Sorensen

Public Speaker/ Librarian/ Classical Radio Host – Luna Burkland

Ground Control/ Male Doctor/Sweetheart – Basil McDonald

Landscaper/ Freelancer/ Mechanic/ Janitor – Steven Sawyer

John Dodge/ Greg/ Science Radio Host – Philip Malazarte

Cop/ Male Tourist/ Man on Date – Orion Corwin

Cop’s Radio/ Intercom – Makayla Rushford

Crew

Creative & Stage Director – Pamela Johnson-Spurlock

Technical & Managing Director – Alex Brady

Lighting Design – Ivan Park

Costume Design – Renata Sawyer

Stage Manager – Jordan Harper

Assistant State Manager – Leda Malazarte

Sound Design – Lauren Greenslet

Poster and Program Design – Mia Valente

Lighting board – Alexia Arsenault

Stage Crew – Kira Bate, Delaney Bargfrede, Hannah Rivet,

Gabriella Rose, Natalya Dunish and Riley Medina