Vivian Languerand and Philip Malazarte rehearse for their roles in ‘Middletown.’ Photos by Shawn Cunningham

The Green Mountain High School theater will present Middletown, a play by noted playright Will Eno, at 7 p.m.  Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at the high school, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester.

The play is a modern take on the classic Our Town, which director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock chose because it reminded her of life here in New England.

It is a story of everyday life, how everyone is related and connected to everyone else on this floating rock in space, and how the human connection works in this circle of life. Johnson-Spurlock says the play is  philosophical and poignant, while humorous and relatable.

Actors work on scenes in an all-day rehearsal on Saturday. From left Steven Sawyer, Sierra Sorensen, Basil McDonald and Grace Gruber-Clark. Director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock at right fills in for an absent actor.

TheaterMania called it “a delicate, essentially plotless play about Anywhere, U.S.A., and how human connection is essential for our survival…”

Tickets are $5 for students and senior citizens, $8 for adults, or $15 for a family of four.

It is rated PG-13 for sensitive content including drug and alcohol abuse, self-harm and suicide.

 

Cast

Mrs. Swanson – Vivianne Languerand
Female Tourist/ Woman on Date/Attendant 1 – Grace Gruber-Clark
Aunt/ Female Doctor/ Tour Guide – Sierra Sorensen
Public Speaker/ Librarian/ Classical Radio Host – Luna Burkland
Ground Control/ Male Doctor/Sweetheart – Basil McDonald
Landscaper/ Freelancer/ Mechanic/ Janitor – Steven Sawyer
John Dodge/ Greg/ Science Radio Host – Philip Malazarte
Cop/ Male Tourist/ Man on Date – Orion Corwin
Cop’s Radio/ Intercom – Makayla Rushford

Crew

Creative & Stage Director – Pamela Johnson-Spurlock
Technical & Managing Director – Alex Brady
Lighting Design – Ivan Park
Costume Design – Renata Sawyer
Stage Manager – Jordan Harper
Assistant State Manager – Leda Malazarte
Sound Design – Lauren Greenslet
Poster and Program Design – Mia Valente
Lighting board – Alexia Arsenault
Stage Crew – Kira Bate, Delaney Bargfrede, Hannah Rivet,
Gabriella Rose, Natalya Dunish and Riley Medina

