Learn about the James Webb Space Telescope

C

laudio Velez, a Chester resident and member of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group , will be at Neighborhood Connections at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 to discuss the importance of the James Webb Space Telescope

This premiere observatory of the next decade, which launched this past Christmas, is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. The Webb telescope has a greatly improved sensitivity as a result of its longer wavelength coverage, which enables it to look much closer to the beginning of time, to hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies and to peer inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming.

Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 or go to its website to reserve your spot. Neighborhood Connections is located in the Londonderry Marketplace, 5700 VT Rte 100, next to the Post Office.