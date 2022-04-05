Learn about the James Webb Space Telescope
Press release | Apr 05, 2022 | Comments 0
This premiere observatory of the next decade, which launched this past Christmas, is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. The Webb telescope has a greatly improved sensitivity as a result of its longer wavelength coverage, which enables it to look much closer to the beginning of time, to hunt for the unobserved formation of the first galaxies and to peer inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming.
Call Neighborhood Connections at 802-824-4343 or go to its website to reserve your spot. Neighborhood Connections is located in the Londonderry Marketplace, 5700 VT Rte 100, next to the Post Office.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community • Science
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.