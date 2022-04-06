Chester plans Green Up Day activities.

Green Up Day is Saturday, May 7. So grab your green bags and some friends and get ready to clean up Chester’s streets.

Bags will be available at:

Whiting Library, 117 Main St.

Chester Hardware Store, 21 Main St.

Erskine’s Grain & Garden, 54 Grain Store Road

Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Green Up Day coordinator Frank Kelley (fjmkelley@gmail.com or 802-289-1540)

It is anticipated that bags will be available beginning April 9; the dumpster will be in place at the Town Garage on May 4.

Remember to stay safe while out on the roads. Wear bright colors, bring a friend, watch out for sharps, be Covid cautious and do a tick check.

The Whiting Library invites all Green Uppers to visit the Seed Sowing Station on Green Up Day to sow a variety of sunflower seeds to grow this summer. The Seed Library at Whiting Library provides access to flower, herb and vegetable seeds; it is free and open to all, with or without a library card.