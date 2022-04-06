Chester plans Green Up Day activities
Press release | Apr 06, 2022 | Comments 0
Green Up Day is Saturday, May 7. So grab your green bags and some friends and get ready to clean up Chester’s streets.
Bags will be available at:
- Whiting Library, 117 Main St.
- Chester Hardware Store, 21 Main St.
- Erskine’s Grain & Garden, 54 Grain Store Road
- Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.
- Green Up Day coordinator Frank Kelley (fjmkelley@gmail.com or 802-289-1540)
It is anticipated that bags will be available beginning April 9; the dumpster will be in place at the Town Garage on May 4.
Remember to stay safe while out on the roads. Wear bright colors, bring a friend, watch out for sharps, be Covid cautious and do a tick check.
The Whiting Library invites all Green Uppers to visit the Seed Sowing Station on Green Up Day to sow a variety of sunflower seeds to grow this summer. The Seed Library at Whiting Library provides access to flower, herb and vegetable seeds; it is free and open to all, with or without a library card.
