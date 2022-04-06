Police investigate Springfield shooting

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Valley Street in Springfield last night.

According to the Vermont State Police, the VSP and Springfield Police Department are investigating a report of shots that were fired at a residence on Valley Street at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

Police say that no one was injured and that a “person of interest” has been detained in connection with the incident.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Field Force Division, along with officers from the Springfield Police Department.

Anyone with information that may help law enforcement is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online by clicking here.