Stone Village Poetry Slam #2 set for April 14

The second Poetry Slam, sponsored by the Stone Village Poetry Experience, is just around the corner.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, slammers who competed in the first slam will be joined by newcomers at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St. Add to these other writers who just want to read a poem or two non-competitively and you have an excellent evening of poetry by committed and talented local poets.

The slam will be followed by a second poetry workshop at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

The Stone Village Poetry Experience is co-sponsored by the church and the library. For further information, contact Tuck Wunderle at tuckerman@terrigenous.com or Deirdre Doran at whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.