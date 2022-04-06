Stratton Mountain School celebrates its history with a reimagined SMS-A-Thon

S

tratton Mountain School recently raised more than $17,000 during its SMS-A-Thon in support of its community life programming.

This year’s SMS-A-Thon, a marquee event for Stratton Mountain School’s 50th anniversary, was hosted by the school and was open to all students, staff, alumni, trustees and friends. An all-day event, the 2022 SMS-A-Thon was a reimagined version of the school’s historic Ski-A-Thon.

“Stratton Mountain School held a Ski-A-Thon for many years, an event that our Head of School, Carson Thurber ’02, participated in as a student and holds close to his heart. Being that it is our school’s 50th anniversary, we were excited to bring back this event with a new flair as the SMS-A-Thon, tracking miles online through our Strava Club,” said Alumni Coordinator Morgan Taylor.

Participants were sponsored by friends and family for a flat donation or a specific dollar amount per mile. The event also featured a scavenger hunt, a community lunch with live music by academic dean Alex Lehmann’s band Muddy Hollow, an Instagram contest, raffle drawings, baked goods from the Parents’ Association, and SMS-A-Thon T-shirts for sale.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Stratton Mountain Resort, where our athletes train daily throughout the winter months, and for the opportunity to hold this event. It was unique for everyone to experience the mountain through a different lens. We appreciate all of our supporters and participants in this event,” said Head of School Thurber.