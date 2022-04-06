TRSU board agenda for April 7

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 7, 2022 in the professional development room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. and on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936

Below is the board’s agenda

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Election of Board Chair

III. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. March 03, 2022, Regular Meeting

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VII. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

X. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Policies

1. First Read (Gxx Animal on School Property)

2. Second Read (D11 – Transportation)

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hire

1. K-6 Math Coordinator

2. Speech Language Pathologist (LMH)

B. Board Reorganization

XII. Public Comment

XIII. Executive Session

Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3) Evaluation of the Superintendent and other non bargaining unit

employees under the provisions of Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3)

XIV. Executive Session

Title 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A) Contracts

XV. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:

A. May 5, 2022, Via Zoom and Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School

XVI. Board Self Evaluation

XVII. Adjournment