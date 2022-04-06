TRSU board agenda for April 7
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 7, 2022 in the professional development room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. and on Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936
Below is the board’s agenda
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Election of Board Chair
III. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. March 03, 2022, Regular Meeting
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VII. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
X. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Policies
1. First Read (Gxx Animal on School Property)
2. Second Read (D11 – Transportation)
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire
1. K-6 Math Coordinator
2. Speech Language Pathologist (LMH)
B. Board Reorganization
XII. Public Comment
XIII. Executive Session
Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3) Evaluation of the Superintendent and other non bargaining unit
employees under the provisions of Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3)
XIV. Executive Session
Title 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A) Contracts
XV. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:
A. May 5, 2022, Via Zoom and Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School
XVI. Board Self Evaluation
XVII. Adjournment
