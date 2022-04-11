Art in Bloom show seeks artists and artisans

Green Mountain Gardeners is seeking local artists and artisans to participate in the 2022 Art in Bloom exhibit and sale, which will take place Thursday, June 16 to Friday, June 24 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry.

The theme this year is “A Colorful Showcase Celebrating Summer.”

Submissions, including paintings, sculpture, photography, textiles and ceramics, should relate to this theme. Art in Bloom matches works of art with distinctive flower arrangements created by GMG members. They are displayed in the lovely setting of the historic home once owned by Bernadine Custer Sharp, noted 20th-century American painter, illustrator and Works Project Administration muralist.

This event supports artists and their work, as well as raises funds for the Londonderry Arts and History Society. When artwork sells, the artist will retain 80 percent of the sales price, and the society will receive 20 percent. This event will be well advertised and, historically, there has been a significant amount of traffic.

Artwork needs to be framed, priced and ready to be hung or displayed. Please plan to bring submissions to the Custer Sharp House on Wednesday, June 8 and to pick them up on Sunday, June 26.

Artists interested in showing their work should contact Betsy Gritman-Johnson at nldesignsvt@gmail.com.