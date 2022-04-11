Wednesday, April 6: Police investigate Springfield shooting.
Detour and delay season just around the corner.
Sunflower cookies for Arman.
Chester plans Green Up Day activities.
GM girls softball preview: ‘…enjoy the game while taking it seriously.’
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

League of Women Voters offering four $1,500 scholarships

| Apr 11, 2022 | Comments 0

The League of Women Voters of Vermont  is offering four $1,500 scholarships through their Winona Smith Scholarship program.

Applications, due on Sunday, May 1, can be completed online here. Students need to submit two essays (500 words): one on issues concerning voting rights and one on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.

The scholarships will be awarded based on financial need, scholastic achievement and teacher recommendation and can be used at an accredited vocational-technical or trade school or a two- or four-year college or university. Recipients will be announced on Wednesday, June 1.

Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of League leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.

Questions can be directed to scholarship coordinator Becky Miller.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education News

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.