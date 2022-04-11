League of Women Voters offering four $1,500 scholarships

T

he League of Women Voters of Vermont is offering four $1,500 scholarships through their Winona Smith Scholarship program

Applications, due on Sunday, May 1, can be completed online here. Students need to submit two essays (500 words): one on issues concerning voting rights and one on the impact of a recent civic, national or world event. A letter of recommendation from a teacher is also required.

The scholarships will be awarded based on financial need, scholastic achievement and teacher recommendation and can be used at an accredited vocational-technical or trade school or a two- or four-year college or university. Recipients will be announced on Wednesday, June 1.

Created in 1995 to honor the legacy of League leader Winona Smith, the scholarship is awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody the characteristics and qualities Smith displayed of civic participation and community service.

Questions can be directed to scholarship coordinator Becky Miller.