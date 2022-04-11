Londonderry cemeteries to open May 1

T

he Cemetery Commission of the Town of Londonderry has announced that the cemeteries will open on Sunday, May 1.

Clean-up by the cemetery caretakers will begin immediately. All decorations that were added over the winter should be removed; any decorative items remaining on May 1 will be disposed of. As a reminder, plantings in the cemetery are not allowed.

If anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry town offices (802-824-3356) so that the Cemetery Commission can take care of it.