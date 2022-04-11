St Luke’s re-opens to public with Holy Week services
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 11, 2022 | Comments 1
After a long Covid hiatus, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – the gray church at 313 Main St. in Chester – has returned to in-person worship services, with broadcasts also by Zoom. The Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. and are immediately followed by a coffee hour to meet new and old friends and to catch up on community needs and events.
All are especially welcome to join us during Holy Week’s many late afternoon and evening services. To learn more about St. Luke’s and its daily Holy Week services from April 13 to April 16 for Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, click here.
This is great! “Maundy Thursday” means “Commandment” Thursday – meaning, at the Last Supper, Jesus commanded His disciples to “love one another, as I have loved you.”(John 13:34) Sometimes the service includes foot washing, because that was something Jesus did for the disciples that night. Looks like that’s on the bill at St. Luke’s this Thursday at 5:00. Definitely worth a look. You don’t have to get your feet washed if you don’t want to. In fact, St. Peter balked at it (John 13:8).