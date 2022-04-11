St Luke’s re-opens to public with Holy Week services

T

he public is invited to attend services that began on Palm Sunday, April 10, and will progress through Holy Week, culminating with Easter Sunday, April 17.

After a long Covid hiatus, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – the gray church at 313 Main St. in Chester – has returned to in-person worship services, with broadcasts also by Zoom. The Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. and are immediately followed by a coffee hour to meet new and old friends and to catch up on community needs and events.

All are especially welcome to join us during Holy Week’s many late afternoon and evening services. To learn more about St. Luke’s and its daily Holy Week services from April 13 to April 16 for Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday, click here.