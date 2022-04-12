Farmers invited to apply for $5,000 land stewardship, innovation and service award

T

he Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award that will be granted to a farmer who exemplifies land stewardship, innovation and service to their community.

Farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont and have not received this award in the past are eligible to apply here until Thursday, June 30, 2022.

A selection committee consisting of leaders in the Vermont agricultural community will review and score the applications and select a winner. The award will be announced at the Vermont Land Trust’s annual meeting in the fall.

The award was created to honor the life and legacy of Eric Rozendaal, a thoughtful and enterprising farmer known to many as the face of Rockville Market Farm in Starksboro, who built community with those around him. After he passed away in 2018, his family and friends raised funds to create an award in his memory, which is now managed by the Vermont Land Trust.