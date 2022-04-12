Wednesday, April 6: Police investigate Springfield shooting.
Detour and delay season just around the corner.
Sunflower cookies for Arman.
Chester plans Green Up Day activities.
GM girls softball preview: ‘…enjoy the game while taking it seriously.’
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Farmers invited to apply for $5,000 land stewardship, innovation and service award

| Apr 12, 2022 | Comments 0

Photo by Karin Bellemere

The Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award that will be granted to a farmer who exemplifies land stewardship, innovation and service to their community.

Farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont and have not received this award in the past are eligible to apply here until Thursday, June 30, 2022.

A selection committee consisting of leaders in the Vermont agricultural community will review and score the applications and select a winner. The award will be announced at the Vermont Land Trust’s annual meeting in the fall.

The award was created to honor the life and legacy of Eric Rozendaal, a thoughtful and enterprising farmer known to many as the face of Rockville Market Farm in Starksboro, who built community with those around him. After he passed away in 2018, his family and friends raised funds to create an award in his memory, which is now managed by the Vermont Land Trust.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.