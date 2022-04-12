Rotary scholarship to go to non-traditional student in District 7870
Press release | Apr 12, 2022 | Comments 0
Prior to her death in 2014, McElroy requested that any donations received in her memory be dedicated to establishing a scholarship fund for non-traditional students. This was made possible by the generosity of friends, colleagues and the 60 Rotary Clubs throughout District 7870, which covers southern New Hampshire and southern Vermont, including Springfield, Chester and Londonderry.
The scholarship will be awarded to a person who is 21 years of age or older and has completed high school or earned a G.E.D. There must be at least a three-year gap between graduating from high school and full-time college attendance or a record of part-time college attendance for three years after graduating from high school.
The scholarship can be used for expenses at a four-year or a two-year college or for another type of accredited institution, such as a technical or vocational program. The scholarship award will be a minimum of $1,000.
Applications may be obtained from the guidance departments at Green Mountain Union High School and River Valley Technical Center, the financial aid offices at the Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College, or from William Dakin, Esq., scholarship chair of the Rotary Club of Chester. A request for an application can be sent to wdakin@dakinbenelli.com. Or you can click here to download an application (under Documents).
Applications need to be completed and received no later than Sunday, May 15, 2022. The selected recipient will be notified in late May and will be presented the award at a Rotary event in the near future.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Education News • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.