Chester Select Board agenda for April 20

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below it the board’s agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the April 6, 2022 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Local Cannabis Control Commission

5. Public Nuisance Ordinance Discussion

6. Solar Field; Discussion regarding purchase

7. Annual Financial Plan & Certificate of Compliance

8. Cemetery Deed

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Adjourn