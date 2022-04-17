Chester Select Board agenda for April 20
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 17, 2022 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below it the board’s agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the April 6, 2022 Select Board Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Local Cannabis Control Commission
5. Public Nuisance Ordinance Discussion
6. Solar Field; Discussion regarding purchase
7. Annual Financial Plan & Certificate of Compliance
8. Cemetery Deed
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.