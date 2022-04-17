Lucille Hart, 89, of Weston

<

a href="https://www.chestertelegraph.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Lucille-Hart.jpg">Lucille (Wood) Hart, 89, of Weston, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born in Rutland on April 10, 1933 to William and Beatrice (Devino) Wood.

Her fondest memories were of living on the farm and attending high school in Vergennes. Lucille met her husband of 48 years, Harry Hart, at a Tinmouth barn dance and became a lifelong resident of Weston in 1951.

A caregiver by nature, she dedicated her life to nurturing people. She provided what we now know as “home daycare” to her grandchildren and area residents. Family was very important to her and she was always there to listen, feed and comfort in times of need.

She was our “Dr. Hart” and will forever be missed.

As a younger gal, favorite past times included fine spirits, playing cards, and listening and dancing to old time country and bluegrass music. In her later years, Lucille enjoyed baking, reading, flower gardens, word search puzzles and rolling dice.

She is survived by five sons and one daughter: Harry Hart Jr. of Weston; Anthony (Lydia) Hart of Pownal; Stephen and Jeffery Hart of Weston; Brian (Monica) Hart of Peru; and Veronica (Ken) Bolton of South Londonderry. She is also survived by two brothers, Leslie and Glen Wood; by 21 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Lucille is predeceased by her husband, a daughter, Deborah Roby, a son, Gregory Hart, a granddaughter, Hannah Bolton, and a great granddaughter, Ellie Hart, a companion of 13 years, Dale Scarborough; five siblings, Edith Raiche, Beverly Derby, Bruce, Malcome and Melvin Wood.

Per Lucille’s request, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest with her husband in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148 or by clicking here.

A special thank you to everyone who helped us complete her journey in the comfort of her home. Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.