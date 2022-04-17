Special Select Board meeting on the Williams Dam in Londonderry

The Londonderry Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Londonderry Town Hall, 139 Middletown Road in South Londonderry.

The special select board meeting will feature a presentation by the town’s project engineer, and a question and answer session. This meeting is being held to provide information to voters in anticipation of the Town Meeting vote (Article 22) on whether to raise and appropriate engineering funds for the removal of the Williams Dam.

Town Meeting will be held on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall.