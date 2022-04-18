GMUSD board agenda for April 21

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 21 at the High School Library, 716 Rt. 103 South and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. March 17, 2022, Regular Meeting (2 min)

B. March 23, 2022, Special Meeting (2 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS General (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):

VI. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Presentation – Portrait of a Graduate (Batelle For Kids)(15 min)

B. Policies, First Read (G15) Animals on School Property(4 min)

C. Teacher leave of absence / Side Letter of Agreement(5 min)

D. Early Release Advisory Committee(10 min)

E. New Hires(10 min)

1. Library Specialist CAES

2. Nurses CTES and CAES

3. Spanish Teacher GMUHS

VII. Old Business

A. Code of Ethics, Board Signatures(5 min)

B. Adoption of Robert’s Rules of Order for small Boards(5 min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

A. Superintendent Report (10 min)

B. Principal Report (5 min each)

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min):

A. RVTC

B. TRSU Board

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(3)

A. Title 1 VSA §313(a)(3) Evaluation of administrators and other non bargaining unit employees

under the provisions of Title 1 VSA section §313(a)(3)

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE I VSA §313(a)(1)(A)

A. Title 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A) Discussion of contracts for non Bargaining unit employees under the

provisions of Title 1 VSA §313(a)(1)(A)

XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE (5 min):

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, May 19, 2022, TBD and zoom at 6:00pm

B. GMUSD Annual Meeting, May 26, 2022, GMUSD 6:00 pm

C. Suggestions for Future Agenda items

XV. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XVI. ADJOURNMENT: