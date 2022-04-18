Mountain towns raise $45,000 to aid Ukraine
Press release | Apr 18, 2022 | Comments 0
More than $10,000 was raised at an earlier event.
The night featured hundreds of pierogis and gallons of borscht; live music by Vermont band The Western Terrestrials, which includes a Ukrainian front man; a silent auction of donated items; and the sale of 200+ Ukrainian buttons that were crafted by local children and brought in more than $1,000.
Geoff Hatheway, president of Magic Mountain, engaged the whole Magic team and donated the venue and his team’s time and creativity for the event. Hatheway said, “We are a community mountain – and make a special point of pitching in to help our neighbors and other good causes.”
Earlier on a March weekend, Magic Mountain donated $10 for every ski ticket sold, plus a 100 percent match for any customer donations, and raised more than $10,000 for the Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.
For anyone wanting to offer further support, checks can be made out to the fund and mailed to P.O. Box 299, Weston, VT 05161.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.