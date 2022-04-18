Mountain towns raise $45,000 to aid Ukraine

M

ore than 400 people descended on Magic Mountain’s Black Line Tavern on Saturday, April 9 for an event that was organized by local residents, including Wayne Granquist and Jim Linville, both of Weston, and raised more than $35,000 for Save the Children’s Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.

More than $10,000 was raised at an earlier event.

The night featured hundreds of pierogis and gallons of borscht; live music by Vermont band The Western Terrestrials, which includes a Ukrainian front man; a silent auction of donated items; and the sale of 200+ Ukrainian buttons that were crafted by local children and brought in more than $1,000.

Geoff Hatheway, president of Magic Mountain, engaged the whole Magic team and donated the venue and his team’s time and creativity for the event. Hatheway said, “We are a community mountain – and make a special point of pitching in to help our neighbors and other good causes.”

Earlier on a March weekend, Magic Mountain donated $10 for every ski ticket sold, plus a 100 percent match for any customer donations, and raised more than $10,000 for the Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund.

For anyone wanting to offer further support, checks can be made out to the fund and mailed to P.O. Box 299, Weston, VT 05161.