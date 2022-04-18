VSAC webinar: How to appeal your financial aid package

Vermont Student Assistance Corp. is offering a free Zoom webinar on how to appeal your financial aid offer on Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m.

In the era of the current pandemic, families are struggling with a variety of financial and personal pressures caused by Covid-19.

Vermonters who have received a Vermont state grant or financial aid from the institutions they plan to attend can “appeal” or ask for reconsideration of their aid packages.

In this online panel presentation, parents and students will learn what a financial aid appeal is, how the appeal process works, what qualifies as special circumstances, what documentation is needed and how to present a compelling request.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation, which may be addressed during the live broadcast itself, privately during the broadcast, or in a follow-up 1:1 consultation.

Registration is required. The event will be recorded and available for viewing later.

Click here for information about comparing financial aid offers, choosing the right education loan and putting it all together.

General information on college and career planning and help with financial aid can be found here. You can also call VSAC at 800-642-3177, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.