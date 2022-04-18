‘We Are Nature’ to be performed by ESBR students

Agents from the fictional organization, the International Time Navigators Association, will be on stage at Ludlow’s Town Hall auditorium, 37 S. Depot St., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

In We Are Nature, written entirely by the student body of the Expeditionary School at Black River, ITNA agents go forward in time to look back and reflect upon the ways in which today’s climate challenges could have been different. Resolving the causes of pollution is the overarching theme of this comedy.

When their time capsule lands in the future, the ITNA agents are determined to figure out how to minimize the destruction occurring to the earth’s ecosystem. They find themselves back in a school in 2022, attempting to blend in and trying to understand how to influence changes in human behavior.

Directed by Susan Haefner, Andover resident and Weston Theater Company veteran, this learning experience was made possible by a grant from the Vermont Arts Council. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 or at the door.

For additional information, contact Kendra Rickerby, Head of School, at krickerby@esblackriver.org.