eston Theater Company has announced its 86th season, and subscriptions can be purchased in an exciting new format: one subscription, three shows, pick your price.

WTC believes that theater should be accessible to all who wish to attend; subscriptions provide a wonderful way to experience a variety of shows at the theater that you love.

Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert says, “Our suggested (standard) subscription price is $165, which means you are paying $55 per ticket per show. Although this is a significant savings on our single-ticket price, we know that it may be affordable for some and prohibitive for others. If you need to pay less, please choose that option … If you can afford to pay more for your subscription, please do. You will be helping to create opportunities for others to attend while supporting the artists and staff who make Weston such a wonderful theater.”

There are three pricing options from which to choose:

Actual – $84 per ticket or $252 per subscription

– $84 per ticket or $252 per subscription Standard – $55 per ticket or $165 per subscription

– $55 per ticket or $165 per subscription Supporting – $39 per ticket or $117 per subscription

All dates, seats and perks are available regardless of subscription choice.

Each subscription includes one ticket to Marry Me A Little (July 6-30), Hair (July 20-Aug. 13) and Steel Magnolias (Aug. 18-Sept. 4). Ticket add-ons are also available to subscribers for the fall production of Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie (Sept. 28-Oct. 23), Walker Farm Music concerts (June 11, Aug. 20, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3), and the Late-Night Cabaret (immediately following performances on July 28-29 and Aug. 11-12).

By joining Weston’s community of subscribers, you get the best seats, early access to additional show tickets and special events, and waived ticket-exchange fees. To ensure that you get your choice of dates and seats, become a subscriber before single tickets go on sale on May 23. To purchase subscriptions, click here or contact the box office at tickets@westontheater.org or (802) 824-5288.