St. Luke’s Church in Chester seeks part-time organist
Apr 19, 2022
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, at 313 Main St. in Chester, is seeking an organist for a salaried, part-time position of approximately six to eight hours per week. The church is also interested in securing the names of a few musicians willing to substitute on an occasional Sunday 10 a.m. service.
A key leader of the congregation and a vital member of the church’s ministry staff, the church organist collaborates directly with the pastor on all things musical and provides organ/piano prelude, postlude and accompaniment for all weekly services year-round, plus special services such as funerals and Christmas Eve.
The liturgical calendar dictates the musical selections appropriate for the given day. The congregation loves to sing, and the church has a fine S. S. Hamill organ that was built for St. Luke’s in 1870, rededicated after extensive work in 2006 and is now regularly maintained.
To apply, please send a cover letter and your resumé to Lillian Willis: lbwillisct@comcast.net or P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.
