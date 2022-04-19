VSP trooper resigns, charged with perjury, animal cruelty

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC



A

detective trooper assigned to the Westminster State Police Barracks has resigned and faces charges of perjury, animal cruelty and violating an abuse prevention order.

According to the Vermont State Police, Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, was cited on those charges this morning. In an affidavit of probable cause, police allege that in December of 2021, Gauthier punched his family’s dog, breaking his own knuckle in the act.

Then in February, while under oath during a court hearing regarding a relief from abuse order being sought against him, investigators say he lied about how he had injured his hand.

Investigators also say that while under oath he also lied about the presence of alcohol in a vehicle he was driving in a crash on Oct. 30, 2021.

Also on Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department on Tuesday cited Gauthier on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.

Gauthier had been assigned as a detective trooper at the Westminster Barracks. He was placed on paid relief from duty earlier this year, and resigned last week. He was cited to appear earlier today in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction.

This case was handled by a detective sergeant assigned to headquarters and in conjunction with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office to ensure investigators were from outside the area where Gauthier was assigned.