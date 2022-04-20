Dartmouth Health, Grace Cottage partner to offer TeleNeurology services locally

D

artmouth Health Connected Care of Lebanon, N.H., is partnering with Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital , an independent, nonprofit critical access hospital and family health clinic in Townshend, to provide acute care TeleNeurology services to Grace Cottage patients.

Through this partnership, Dartmouth Health TeleNeurology can quickly bring a neurologist to the patient’s bedside to assist the local clinical team with prompt assessment and treatment recommendations via telemedicine. The service began on Monday, April 11, 2022.

“Using the latest technology to bring TeleNeurology services to Grace Cottage will ensure the very best care for our patients who experience neurological issues,” said Douglas DiVello, president and CEO of Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital. “This partnership allows us to provide world-class care from one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers to our patients and allows our medical staff to consult with Dartmouth Health neurology specialists, right here in rural southern Vermont.”

Dartmouth Health’s TeleNeurology provides a board-certified neurologist 24 hours a day, seven days per week, to confer with the local bedside team. Through telemedicine, the local healthcare team can quickly connect with the Dartmouth Health’s TeleNeurology team to collaborate and assist with patient evaluation and treatment.

“It is important to us that the Center for Telehealth helps to deliver exceptional care to patients across northern New England, regardless of location,” said Kevin M. Curtis, MD, MS, medical director of Connected Care. “We are pleased to join the healthcare team at Grace Cottage to offer the TeleNeurology services 24/7 and allow patients to get even more care close to home.”

Studies show that early and effective stroke treatment can save lives and prevent long-term disability. The American Heart Association recognizes a telemedicine consultation by a neurologist as a standard of care in bringing the expertise of a stroke center to a patient’s bedside, thus improving outcomes, shortening hospital stays, and lowering costs with a prompt and accurate diagnosis.