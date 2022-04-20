Police say shots fired in Springfield, looking for shooter
Police are looking for a man who fired a number of gunshots in Springfield this morning.
According to police, at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, they received a report of a man firing multiple shots near 107 Park St.
The suspect was described as a heavy-set white male, wearing a black hoodie with a gray vest. He reportedly ran away in the direction of the Springfield Plaza in what was described as “an unknown path of travel.”
Multiple agencies, including Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish and Game, Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Springfield Probation and Parole, Chester Police Department, Weathersfield Police Department and the Springfield Fire Department responded to the scene to provide assistance.
An immediate search of the surrounding area was made by law enforcement and the suspect was never located and is still being sought. No one was injured and police say there is no specific threat to public safety.
The incident is under investigation, the suspect is still at large and anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 802-885-2113.
