Police say shots fired in Springfield, looking for shooter

Police are looking for a man who fired a number of gunshots in Springfield this morning.

According to police, at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, they received a report of a man firing multiple shots near 107 Park St.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set white male, wearing a black hoodie with a gray vest. He reportedly ran away in the direction of the Springfield Plaza in what was described as “an unknown path of travel.”