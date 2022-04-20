Springfield Hospital pharmacist honored by Vermont association
Press release | Apr 20, 2022 | Comments 0
The Vermont Pharmacists Association Challenge Coin recognizes a pharmacist who has contributed to the welfare of patients and the profession of pharmacy in both civilian and military/first responder settings.
The VPA Challenge Coin reads, “Civilian-Pharmacist-Serviceperson.”
Bob Adcock, CEO of Springfield Hospital, congratulated Peck, saying, “We are honored to have you as a member of our staff, and we thank you for your commitment to our patients and your service to our country.”
Major Pete Peck is the Pharmacy Logistics Officer for the 804th Medical Brigade U.S. Army Reserve. During Covid-19, Peck served on the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force in New York City
