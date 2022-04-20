Vermont Organics Recycling Summit set for early May

The 16th annual Vermont Organics Recycling Summit gathers leaders and learners from across the state to discuss creative ways to keep organics out of the trash and to transform organics into valuable products.

It coincides with International Compost Awareness Week (May 2-6), the largest and most comprehensive education initiative of the compost industry.

This year’s theme, “Recipe for Regeneration: COMPOST!” celebrates the value of compost and organics recycling, as well as the many ways in which it supports regenerative agriculture, the health of the environment, communities and the economy. More than a dozen free online and in-person events include topics such as on-farm composting, infrastructure, organics diversion, different technologies, inspiring the next generation and more. Finian Makepeace, co-founder of Kiss the Ground, will give the keynote address.

The two in-person events are a Johnson-Su Composting Workshop to be held at Shelburne Farms Market Garden, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne, on Tuesday, May 3, and a tour of the Lamoille Soil Composting Facility, 941 Wilson Road, Johnson, on Thursday, May 5.

“When communities keep organics out of the trash, they support green businesses and jobs, reduce the need for landfills, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and produce compost, which has restorative soil properties,” said Josh Kelly, the Solid Waste Program manager in the Agency of Natural Resources. “Efforts to keep food out of the garbage can also put more food on the tables of families in need. For example, many grocery stores now partner with the Vermont Foodbank to send edible food to people, instead of throwing it away.”

Click here to learn more about VORS or to register online. Natasha Duarte can be reached at info@compostingvermont.org or 802-373-6499.