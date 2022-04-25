Derry Transfer Station changes Tuesday hours

T

he Londonderry Transfer Station, serving Londonderry, Landgrove, Peru, Weston and Windham, and located at 7060 Route 100, in Londonderry, will begin a pilot program to see if changing the hours on Tuesdays will benefit the needs of the community.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 10, Tuesday hours at the Transfer Station will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continuing on Tuesdays until further notice. Hours on Monday, and Thursday through Saturday will continue to be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Email recycle@londonderryvt.org.