The shotgun start for Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 13th Annual Spring Into Health 5K will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Townshend Common, Common Road.

Because so many participants have liked the pandemic-era flexibility of the virtual option, it is being made available again this year. So, if you prefer the virtual option, you can sign up to participate at the time and place of your own choosing.

You can complete your 5K by running, walking, rolling your wheelchair, pushing your baby in a stroller, riding your horse or even on your treadmill. The goal is to get some healthy activity, however you prefer to do it.

Register here for the virtual or in-person 5K. The cost is $15 per adult; children younger than 18 years are free.

Those who register for the virtual event by Friday, April 29 will receive an official Spring Into Health 5K runner’s bib in the mail. Take a photo of yourself wearing the bib while doing your 5K to be included on Grace Cottage’s Facebook page. Images must be received by Monday, May 9.

Grace Cottage’s Spring Into Health 5K is sponsored by People’s United Bank and WEEI 93.5 FM Sports Radio. In addition, the ongoing support of the Vermont State Police and Rescue Inc. is greatly appreciated.

For more information call 802-365-9109 or email info@gracecottage.org.