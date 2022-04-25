Wednesday, April 20: VSP trooper resigns, charged with perjury, animal cruelty.
Ludlow Penny Sale returns April 30

A past Penny Sale held by the Ludlow Rotary with Tom Harris presiding.

Thanks to the donations of prizes from more than 100 area businesses and individuals, the Ludlow Rotary’s 64th annual Penny Sale will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 in the Ludlow Elementary School’s Gymnasium, at 45 Main St. in Ludlow.  Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Items being donated will include ski passes, cash, sweatshirts, restaurant gift cards, day or overnight summer camp packages, auto services, microwaves, bicycles, Mary Meyers stuffed animals, plants, ski sweaters, ski coats, hotel stays, a gaming computer, and many other surprising gifts.

A raffle, normally conducted at the close of the Penny Sale, will offer the following prizes:

  • 1st Prize is $500;
  • 2nd Prize is $250
  • 3rd Prize is $150
  • 4th Prize is $100 and
  • 5th Prize is $50

Raffle tickets are $2 for one or 3 tickets for $5.   Raffle tickets may be purchased from Rotary members, accessing the club’s  website by clicking here or by sending a check to LARCF, PO Box 216, Ludlow, VT  05149.  You do not have to be there to win one of these raffle prizes but, if you are in attendance, your award is increased by $25.

The proceeds from the Penny Sale help the club underwrite its annual scholarship program for area graduating high school seniors planning advanced educational programs.  Through this program, the club has awarded over $150,000 in scholarship awards during the past 20 years.  The annual scholarship awards last year totaled $9,000. The Penny Sale is free and open to everyone.  In addition to the prizes and raffle, refreshments will be available.  For information or questions call Kim Lampert at 228-4000 or Jim Rumrill at 228-8866 or email:  ludlowrotary@gmail.com.

