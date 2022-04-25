Politics Today: Welch out of the gate with political ad; Winters hires campaign staff

U

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.S. Rep. Peter Welch’s Senate campaign on Tuesday launched a new TV ad. Welch is the first candidate to go on air in the state.

The ad highlights Welch’s commitment to improving the lives of all Vermonters by protecting a woman’s right to choose, taking on climate change, cutting middle class taxes, reducing health care costs, and making childcare and housing more affordable.

“It’s thanks to our supporters that we are able to make an important early investment like this,” said campaign manager Ryan McLaren.

“From health care to climate change to protecting our democracy – there’s so much at stake with winning this race and holding onto a Democratic Senate majority. Peter is working hard to deliver for Vermonters every day and that’s why we have the strength and the enthusiasm we’re seeing. We’re not taking anything for granted.”

Winters hires campaign staff in run for Secretary of State

D

eputy Secretary of State Chris Winters of Berlin has hired Joanna Grossman as his campaign manager as he seeks to replace retiring Secretary of State Jim Condos, who has decided not to seek another term.

Grossman most recently has run city council and school board races in Burlington, as well as working on national and statewide projects for organizations like Indivisible and Open Progress. She has also worked for the Vermont agencies of Natural Resources and Agriculture, as well as the New York City Office of Emergency Management, where she worked on the World Trade Center recovery. Grossman currently serves on the City Market board of directors and is the founder and director of the Burlington Chavurah. She lives in Burlington with her husband and 11-year-old daughter.

Winters has also hired Ana Burke of Huntington as field director, Scott Weathers of Stowe as finance and strategy consultant and Jim Vires as Southern Vermont director and voter file analyst.