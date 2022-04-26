T

he final Stone Village Poetry Experience slam will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St.

Poets who have competed in all three events are eligible to win first, second and third prizes of $100, $50 and $25, respectively, as decided by judges selected from the audience. The event will begin and end with noncompetitive poets reading from their works.

People of all ages have participated, from high school students to retirees, and topics have ranged from lust, love and loss to hopes and homelessness.

Some poems have been refined at the Poetry Workshops that have been held as part of the Stone Village Poetry Experience. The final workshop will be held at Chester’s Whiting Library, 177 Main St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

The Poetry Experience has been sponsored by the First Universalist Parish and the Whiting Library.

For more information, contact slam-master Tuck Wunderle (tuckerman@terrigenous.com) or Deirdre Doran (whitinglibrary1@gmail.com).